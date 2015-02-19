Apple recruits superstar DJ to drop some Beats in CNET UK podcast 422

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple recruits superstar DJ to drop some Beats in CNET...

From Beeb to Beats: arguably the UK's biggest-name DJ Zane Lowe has been signed by Apple's music team. He leaves the BBC after more than a decade, presumably to work on Apple's rumoured reworking of Beats Music and iTunes.

Meanwhile Samsung has offered a pretty clear hint that the forthcoming Galaxy S6 -- thought to be unveiled on 1 March -- will feature wireless charging technology to power up without a cable.

Also in the news this week, Sony's SmartEyeglass high-tech specs are up for order. They're half the price of Google Glass but twice the size -- see what Luke and Rich have to say about their experience with Sony's spectacles. Speaking of eyes, we find out how the US military's research and development bods at DARPA plan to create a chip that would plug directly into your brain. This could restore sight loss or give you a heads-up display in your eyes -- like Terminator.

Plus, we find out about how regret-filled inkees can remove tattoos with a magic cream that eats ink quickly, easily and less painfully than other methods. We ask why LG is trying to spin the news of an exec accused of sabotaging a Samsung washing machine and we meet 100 potential astronauts who could be heading to Mars.

Hit play on the video and enjoy!

After that, we hear you in our feedback section. Keep telling us what you think of the show and the rest of the week's technology news in the comments below.

