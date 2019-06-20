Apple recalls older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro over battery concerns

Sarah Tew / CNET

Apple is recalling some older generation 15-inch MacBook Pros over a battery risk, the company announced Thursday.

The voluntary recall, which is for 15-inch Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017, appears limited to the older generation of the MacBook Pro, not the recent models that have USB-C or Touch Bar.

Apple says that other MacBooks, including the 13-inch Pro from the same time period, are not at risk.

In the announcement, Apple says that the computers "contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk," adding that it is "asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units."

The company has set up a website for users to check their serial numbers to determine if their device is affected. Those who have a battery in need of service can get it replaced by Apple for free.

You can check your serial number by clicking on the Apple logo in the upper left corner of your Mac and selecting "about this Mac."