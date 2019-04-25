CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Apple recalls AC wall plug adapters due to electric shock risk

Plugs were recalled in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

AC wall plug

Apple is recalling its AC wall plug adapters in some areas for safety reasons.

 Apple

Apple is recalling its wall plug adapters in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom, according to a release published Thursday. The three-pronged adapter could break in some cases, according to Apple, and shock the user if it's touched.

Apple said its aware of six incidents worldwide.

This story will be updated.

Apple News Plus service for news junkies: Get all the articles you want from select publishers.

Everything we know about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL: Keep tabs on the rumors about Google's upcoming marquee phones.

Apple

Next Article: Galaxy Fold: The real deal with the screen crease, notch and air gap