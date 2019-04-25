Apple is recalling its wall plug adapters in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom, according to a release published Thursday. The three-pronged adapter could break in some cases, according to Apple, and shock the user if it's touched.
Apple said its aware of six incidents worldwide.
This story will be updated.
Apple News Plus service for news junkies: Get all the articles you want from select publishers.
Everything we know about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL: Keep tabs on the rumors about Google's upcoming marquee phones.
Discuss: Apple recalls AC wall plug adapters due to electric shock risk
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.