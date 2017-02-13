Apple reality TV show to let celebs judge apps' potential

Apple

So you think you can app?

You better come ready to sell it.

That's the premise of Apple's new TV show "Planet of the Apps," as explained Monday night during an interview with Apple internet and services chief Eddy Cue at Recode's Code Media conference. The show features real iOS app developers pitching their wares to a panel of celebrity judges who then tell them why their idea rocks or reeks (think "American Idol").

In this case, stars such as Jessica Alba, will.i.am and Gwyneth Paltrow will tell app developers whether anyone is ever going to care about their app. They will be making your traditional pitch, but instead of an elevator pitch, developers and entrepreneurs will be making an escalator pitch.

At the end of the 60-second ride, the celebrities will swipe either left or right -- a la Tinder -- to indicate their level of confidence in the app. Viewers can join in the fun too, with an app that lets them vote on apps' chances by also swiping left or right.

The new program signals Apple's move toward creating original shows, following in the footsteps of Netflix and Amazon. In addition to exposure to millions of Apple TV viewers and real estate on Apple's App Store, participants will be competing in millions of dollars in venture capital from Lightspeed Venture Partners, an early-stage venture firm that has backed companies such as Snapchat, Brocade and Fusion-io.

Ben Silverman, the CEO of Propogate, Apple's production partner on the show, who joined Cue on stage at the conference in Dana Point, California, said the show reflects the growing influence apps have in our lives.

"And the moment that you swipe and it goes to the screen, you're reminded that apps, like music, like television, like film, are a dominant part of our cultural landscape. And when you see it you see what screen-enabled storytelling apps are," Silverman said.

The show will debut in the spring exclusively on Apple Music, Apple's music-streaming app.

