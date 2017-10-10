Apple is turning to Steven Spielberg for its major move to creating original video content.

Amblin TV/NBC

The tech giant has reportedly struck a deal with the famed director Spielberg's Amblin TV and Universal TV to create 10 new episodes of "Amazing Stories," the mid-1980s cult horror anthology series that aired on NBC.

Bryan Fuller will serve as an executive producer on the Apple remake with Amblin's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also executive producing.

"We love being at the forefront of Apple's investment in scripted programming, and can't think of a better property than Spielberg's beloved 'Amazing Stories' franchise with the genius of Bryan Fuller at the helm and more exciting creative partnerships to come," Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

The original Amazing Stories aired in 1985, but it was a ratings dud and was canceled two years later. The show has since developed a cult-like status. The series however won a handful of Emmy awards and earned Spielberg a directing nomination for a World War II-themed episode called "The Mission."

The new series comes as Apple is reportedly spending up to $1 billion to fund as many as 10 new shows over the next year to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Hulu and YouTube for streaming dominance.