Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is digging in for its legal battle against Qualcomm.

On Tuesday, the Cupertino, California, tech giant filed an update to its complaint against Qualcomm, alleging that the chipmaker stifles innovation. Rather than focus only on itself, Apple is arguing that Qualcomm's impact is much broader.

"Qualcomm's illegal business practices are harming Apple and the entire industry," Apple said in a statement.

It's the latest salvo in an escalating legal fight over the the value of intellectual property that plays a critical role in the iPhone. Apple argues that it should have to pay royalties only on the technology behind the radio chip Qualcomm supplies in the iPhone. Qualcomm says the royalties cover a far broader range of technologies that go beyond a single chip.

"We believe deeply in the value of intellectual property, but we shouldn't have to pay them for technology breakthroughs they have nothing to do with," Apple said.

A Qualcomm spokesman declined to comment, saying the company was still looking at the filing.