Apple has built a new browser technology designed to let advertisers figure out when their ads successfully convinced you to buy something -- but without tracking you across the internet and harvesting personal details to do so.

The plan, called Privacy Preserving Ad Click Attribution and detailed Wednesday, is now built into Apple's test browser for developers, Safari Technology Preview 82. And Apple is proposing it become something all browsers can embrace as a standard.

"As more and more browsers acknowledge the problems of cross-site tracking, we should expect privacy-invasive ad click attribution to become a thing of the past," said John Wilander, the Apple programmer behind Safari's earlier Intelligent Tracking Prevention project, in a blog post about the new technology.

The move increases Apple's pressure on tech companies to protect privacy -- and spotlights its ability to profit from that push, in contrast to giants like Facebook and Google whose businesses rely on online ads.

Apple angered the ad tech industry with its earlier Intelligent Tracking Prevention technology, which reins in cookies -- especially third-party cookies that ad companies place on websites they don't operate. Facebook, Google and the Interactive Advertising Bureau didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Today's ad technology often tracks you as you go from one website to another, a process that relies on small text files called cookies that an advertiser or website can instruct your browser to store. Cookies can record that you saw a particular ad on one site and then bought the advertised product on another site, information that's very useful for advertisers but that can harvest a huge amount of online behavior.

Apple's approach, in comparison, measures whether ads were successful within the browser instead of leaving it to advertising companies that track you online. It reports its result, but with a randomized delay between 24 and 48 hours so advertisers can't track people by pinning down the timing of their actions.

"Online ads and measurement of their effectiveness do not require Site A, where you clicked an ad, to learn that you purchased something on Site B," Wilander said. "The only data needed for measurement is that someone who clicked an ad on Site A made a purchase on Site B."