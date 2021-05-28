Apple pushes back launch of podcast subscription service to June

James Martin/CNET

Apple has delayed the launch of its new podcast subscription service to June, the company told creators in an email on Friday.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, unveiled last month, is designed to offer listeners perks such as ad-free listening, additional material and early access to new content. A parallel service, called channels, will allow listeners to browse groups of shows curated by creators.

The change in launch date follows difficulties some creators have experienced in using Apple Podcasts Connect, a portal for submitting shows and monitoring their performance. In its email, Apple acknowledged that some creators had experienced problems.

"Over the last few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect," the email reads. "We've addressed these disruptions and encourage creators experiencing any issues to contact us."

The news was earlier reported by 9to5Mac.