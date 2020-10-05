Apple pulls rival earphones from store ahead of expected launch

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple has stopped selling headphones and wireless speakers from third-party makers ahead of the expected launch of new Apple audio products, Bloomberg noted Monday.

Apple has long carried headphones and speakers from rivals such as Sonos, Bose and Logitech, but those products disappeared from the company's website at the end of September, and employees at the Apple 's retail locations were instructed to remove the products from store shelves, Bloomberg reported.

Apple is reportedly working on several versions of over-ear headphones, including a fitness-oriented model and one with premium leather-like finishes. There was speculation that the headphones may have interchangeable components too, like being able to switch out ear cups.

One long-rumored device that could make its debut soon is the AirPods Studio, a pair of over-ear headphones that have been hinted at for quite some time. They'd mark the first time Apple has branched into its own branded ear-cup headphones since buying the Beats music and device brand six years ago for $3 billion.

Like other high-end headphones and the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Studio headphones are likely to have noise cancellation and a transparency mode that can pipe in external sounds for personal safety and awareness of your surroundings.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.