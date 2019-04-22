Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts on Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day today and promote its own conversation efforts, Apple has posted an in-depth account of its partnership with Conservation International to support a 27,000-acre mangrove forest in Colombia. The company says the forest will eventually sequester 1 million metric tons of CO2.
Conservation International says that coastal ecosystems, when damaged, emit their carbon reserves into the atmosphere. The organization estimates that the mangrove forest and other damaged ecosystems could release as much as 1 billion metric tons of CO2 annually -- equivalent to the total annual emissions from cars, buses, aircraft and boats in the US in 2017.
As part of the company's Earth Day promotional efforts, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted out a number of photos and encouragements:
Apple's report comes a week after the company announced an expansion of its recycling programs. The company said that it was quadrupling the number of locations US customers can send their iPhone to be disassembled by Daisy, its recycling robot.
First introduced in 2018, Daisy disassembles old iPhones to make it easier to reuse and recycle their parts.
