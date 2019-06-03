Apple Pro Display XDR is Apple's insane new 6K monitor, starts at $5,000

Apple

Apple is back in the computer monitor business. Today at WWDC 2019 the company announced a new monitor targeted toward pro users -- the same folks who might want to buy the powerful new Mac Pro computer.

Called the Pro Display XDR, it starts at $5,000, a fitting companion for the $6,000 starting price of the Mac Pro. And yes, there's an optional stand for another grand. All three will be available in fall 2019.

If you want a new Mac Pro, the Pro Display XDR and a display stand to go along with it (why not?) it'll cost you...$11,997. https://t.co/SHPThwV5dU #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/oDG7Gcl1Iy — CNET (@CNET) June 3, 2019

The monitor's chief feature is high dynamic range, aka HDR, which Apple says has yet to be delivered in a pro-level display at reference quality. It likened the new display to high-end reference monitors in the $40,000 price range, with brightness so "extreme" it had to replace the "H" with an "X" in the product name.

Here's the top-level specs.

31.6 inches diagonal

6K resolution (6,016 x 3,384)

HDR capability

1,000 nits brightness (1,600 nits peak)

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

P3 color gamut capability with 10-bit capability

Low reflectivity with matte screen finish option

Thunderbolt connectivity

Just like with HDR TVs, one reason for the high price is the monitor's high brightness. HDR requires a lot of horsepower to illuminate the screen, and the XDR monitor can get exceedingly bright -- and stay that way. Apple says an advanced cooling system can maintain its 1,000 nits brightness "indefinitely."

The monitor has a full-array backlight but, unlike some HDR monitors (and many HDR TVs) and despite the high contrast ratio spec, doesn't utilize local dimming.

At 32 inches and a resolution of 6,016 x 3,384, the Pro Display XDR is Apple's largest retina display ever. While not used in many TVs (which are either 4K or 8K), the 6K resolution is increasingly popular for video capture, with cameras like the Pansonic Lumix S1H, Sony Venice, and models from Red doing 6K.

Apple has also improved the screen to better control reflections and offers a new matte option called "nano-texture, with glass etched at the nanometer level for low reflectivity and less glare." Apple also talks up its polarizer technology and wide off-axis viewing angle. The company also touts "reference modes" for pro use.

James Martin/CNET

The optional Pro stand allows users to better articulate the screen and place it in various positions -- a boon for people who have complained about Apple's fixed stands in the past. It allows has tilt, height, and rotation adjustment, meaning you can rotate it from landscape to portrait mode, juts like your iPhone.

Apple's trademark wide bezels have been narrowed substantially, putting more screen into a smaller frame, and the monitor's aluminum lattice housing (a.k.a. cheese grater) matches that of the Mac Pro.

Read more: Meet the new Mac Pro

The Pro Display XDR is the first standalone Apple-branded monitor since the company's Thunderbolt Display, which debuted in 2011 and was finally retired in 2016. Apple has been selling the iMac -- which combines a computer and a monitor -- for two decades, but in recent years the only dedicated monitors in its stores were made by other companies like LG.

Lori Grunin contributed to this report.