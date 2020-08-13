Apple prepping subscription bundles that'll bring together TV Plus, Music and more, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple is preparing to launch a series of subscription bundles that'll bring together its digital services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and more, according to a report Thursday from Bloomberg. The bundles, which will reportedly be dubbed "Apple One," could debut as early as October and will let people subscribe to multiple services at a lower monthly price, according to Bloomberg.

There will reportedly be different tiers of bundles, with the base packing bringing together Apple Music and Apple TV Plus. More expensive options will work in services like Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and iCloud storage, according to Bloomberg. Apple may introduce the subscription bundles alongside its next lineup of iPhones, which are expected this fall.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

