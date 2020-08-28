Apple Powerbeats 2 settlement: You could be eligible to file a claim for 'shoddy' earphones

Sarah Tew

Apple has settled a class action lawsuit over an alleged design defect in its Powerbeats 2 that some customers said caused the sports earphones to stop holding a charge after minimal usage. As part of the settlement, Apple agreed to pay $9.75 million, which will be split between class members after attorneys' fees and other costs.

Details of the settlement were sent to Powerbeats 2 owners on Thursday, according to MacRumors. The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed by back in 2017 that called the earphones "shoddy" and accused Apple of falsely advertising the Powerbeats 2 as "built to endure."

Apple denied the allegations and any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, but said it agreed to the terms to avoid further litigation. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

People who purchased new Powerbeats 2 earphones before Aug. 7 are entitled to claim a payment from the settlement, which must still receive final approval from the court. Claim forms must be submitted by Nov. 20., according to the settlement website, and can be done so online or via mail.