Apple is planning to discontinue sales of its Thunderbolt Display, a well-liked but aging monitor.
The monitor, which was introduced in 2011 but never updated, is still available in the Apple store until the inventory runs out. The move leaves Apple without a branded monitor to offer Mac users.
"We're discontinuing the Apple Thunderbolt Display," Apple said in a statement. "It will be available through Apple.com, Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last. There are a number of great third-party options available for Mac users."
Apple
-
reading•Apple plans to retire aging Thunderbolt display
-
Mar 10•Torn between the iPhone X and Galaxy S9? Here's how to choose
-
Mar 9•Apple may be working on a crumb-resistant MacBook keyboard
-
Mar 8•How to force restart a stuck iPhone X
-
Mar 8•Apple has ideas for water-resistant Lightning connectors
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.