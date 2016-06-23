Apple plans to retire aging Thunderbolt display

Apple

Apple is planning to discontinue sales of its Thunderbolt Display, a well-liked but aging monitor.

The monitor, which was introduced in 2011 but never updated, is still available in the Apple store until the inventory runs out. The move leaves Apple without a branded monitor to offer Mac users.

"We're discontinuing the Apple Thunderbolt Display," Apple said in a statement. "It will be available through Apple.com, Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last. There are a number of great third-party options available for Mac users."