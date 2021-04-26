Apple plans North Carolina campus and 20,000 new jobs across the US

James Martin/CNET

Apple on Monday laid out its plans for US investments over the next five years, including contributions of more than $430 billion, a new campus in North Carolina and 20,000 new jobs across the country.

"At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a release. "We're creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future."

More to come.