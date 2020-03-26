Apple Pencil alternative Logitech Crayon ties its all-time-low $35

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Apple Pencil is one of Apple's best iPad innovations, a "smart" stylus that's great for things like taking notes, sketching ideas and creating art. But $99? Or $129 for the second-gen version? Come on. That's outrageous even by Apple standards. Thankfully, there's an alternative: The Logitech Crayon.

Price tag: $70. Still a little steep, if you ask me. However, for a limited time, and while supplies last, Verizon has the , which ties the lowest price I've seen (and that was for an open-box model).

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

The Crayon works with all current-gen iPads that support the Apple Pencil, including the newest iPad Air, iPad Mini and iPad Pro.

Despite being priced less than the Pencil, the Crayon actually has some advantages over it, as Scott Stein detailed in his Logitech Crayon preview: "Its wider, flat design is easier for me to hold, and could be easier for young kids to hold, too. The stylus also pairs instantly without requiring entering Bluetooth settings. It's fast and angle-sensitive, too."

It also charges via a standard Lightning cable and has bright orange tips, which hopefully make it less likely to go missing. Similarly, the cap stays tethered to the Crayon, so you can't lose it as easily as the Pencil's end-cap.

There's just one missing feature: pressure sensitivity. Although it can produce different line weights depending on how you angle the tip, it can't make your strokes fatter or thinner depending on how hard you push.

Assuming that's not a deal-breaker, this is a great price on an otherwise great Apple Pencil alternative.

Now playing: Watch this: Logitech's iPad school tools include a pretty nice Crayon

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new pricing or availability or both.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.