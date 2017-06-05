Apple Pay takes on Venmo with personal money transfers

1:23 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Apple Pay has a new person-to-person payment system.

The new service allows users to send and receive money inside Apple's iMessage app. Users can then authenticate payments with Apple's Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

The service, which was unveiled at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, is available across all iOS devices and Apple Watch.

The service might entice more people to use Apple Pay, which would help Apple compete more with PayPal's Venmo, a leader in peer-to-peer payments in the US.

Traditional banks and Square have been pushing their own money transfer services, too.

With the new service, you can make payments using debit or credit cards in your Apple Wallet. When you receive money, it goes into a "cash card," which you can use to make payments to friends and family, make Apple Pay purchases the web, or transfer the funds to your bank.

