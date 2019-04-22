For the foreseeable future, you won't be able to use Apple Pay at JCPenney's retail stores or on the app.
"JCPenney made the decision to remove Apple Pay for our stores, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We will definitely forward your feedback regarding this for review," the company tweeted Saturday.
The tweet was in response to an unhappy customer whose wife was unable to access Apple Pay at one of the store's locations.
Other customers agreed, noting that Kohls and Target accept Apple Pay. The company began accepting Apple Pay nationwide in 2017 after testing it in 2015. JC Penney didn't immediately respond for comment.
Discuss: Apple Pay no longer accepted at JCPenney retail and online stores
