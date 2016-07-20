Apple Pay's new lure: A $5 gift card

Apple

Sign up for Apple Pay at an Apple Store, and you'll get a $5 or £5 gift card for your effort.

The promotion, which started this week, works as follows, according to blog site MacRumors:

Buy something at an Apple Store, and an employee will ask if you wish to use Apple Pay. If you haven't yet tried the mobile payment service, the employee will volunteer to take you through the process. If you agree to use Apple Pay to buy the item in hand, your reward will be a $5 or £5 iTunes gift card.

The value on the gift card can be applied toward any item in the store, whether it's hardware, software or an accessory. You can even keep the $5 or £5 credit if you decide to return the item.

The offer is available in the US and the UK. The only catch is that it's valid only if you've never used Apple Pay before.

Apple Pay has been expanding to more banks and retailers in the handful of countries and territories where it's available: the US, the UK, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, China, Singapore and, as of this week, France and Hong Kong. It's one of many new payment services clamoring for a favored spot on the millions of phones in consumers' hands, including Walmart Pay, Samsung Pay and Google's Android Pay.

A security feature of Apple Pay is that your credit or debit card numbers are not shared by Apple with retailers or sent with your payment.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.