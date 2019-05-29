Apple patents foldable screen tech that bends multiple ways

Apple/USPTO

As Samsung continues its figure out its Galaxy Fold problems, a recent patent suggests we might be getting closer to seeing Apple's version of a foldable device.

On Tuesday, the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent to Apple for a "foldable cover and display for an electronic device." There are no specifics on whether this display will be for a new iPhone, iPad or other Apple product, but instead, it's listed as just for an electronic device. The patent shows displays folded in a handful configurations, some with multiple bends.

Apple/USPTO

Apple filed for this particular patent, which was spotted earlier by Patently Apple, on Jan. 12, 2018, but this isn't the first time the iPhone maker submitted documents for a folding electronic device. In February, Apple updated a patent for a foldable clamshell phone, which was originally submitted in 2011.

That update came around the same time Samsung first unveiled the Galaxy Fold. The $1,980 foldable phone was originally meant to go on sale April 26, but Samsung delayed it after some review units suffered screen malfunctions.

Even though Apple has a patent for the foldable display and cover, this doesn't necessarily mean the public will receive folding iPhones in the coming years. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.