Apple patents envision MacBook that wirelessly charges iPhone, iPad and Watch

The company may also be looking to incorporate the charging feature into the iPad.

screen-shot-2021-01-05-at-4-01-38-pm.png

Your MacBook could potentially wirelessly charge your other Apple devices someday.

 US Patent and Trademark Office

Apple could be looking to someday build a MacBook that wirelessly charges other devices such as an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, according to newly granted patents for two-way charging, Patently Apple reported Tuesday. Attached images illustrate the placement of several inductive charging coils placed under the frame of the laptop that allow users to charge multiple devices at once.

The patents also include an image of an iPad charging an iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple writes the addition of wireless charging could be particularly helpful when users don't want to or aren't able to track down separate power supplies for various gadgets.

iPad wireless charging patent

Apple is envisioning wireless charging in the iPad, too.

 US Patent and Trademark Office

The patents don't guarantee something like this would become a reality. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 