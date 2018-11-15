The studio behind Oscar-winning film Moonlight plans to make movies for Apple.
The iTunes purveyor has signed a multiyear agreement with film studio A24, in a deal that has the studio producing several films for the tech powerhouse.
The partnership is the first substantial announcement from Apple in regard to its feature film plans, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The smartphone giant isn't the only tech company recruiting talent associated with Moonlight. Earlier this month, Amazon Studios signed a TV deal with Barry Jenkins' company, Pastel. Jenkins, Moonlight's director, will produce a limited series called The Underground Railroad, based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.
Launched in 2012, New York-based A24 has financed, produced and distributed feature films and television projects.
CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.
Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.
Apple
-
reading•Apple partners with studio A24, of Moonlight fame, to make movies
-
Nov 15•Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: OLED TVs, Sonos, Google -- and the best HomePod price ever
-
Nov 15•T-Mobile Black Friday deal starts Nov. 16, includes free iPhones, LG and Samsung Galaxy phones
-
Nov 15•Black Friday 2018 iPhone deals: $150 off iPhone XR and XS, $400 iPhone X gift card
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple partners with studio A24, of Moonlight fame, to make movies
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.