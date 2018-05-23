Paid full price for iPhone battery replacement? Apple will refund you

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is currently offering $29 iPhone battery replacements, but if you paid full price ($79) for an out-of-warranty replacement, Apple may give you your $50 back.

Apple announced that it's giving $50 refunds to customers who paid full price for an iPhone battery replacement, for iPhone 6 or later, at an authorized Apple store between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 28, 2017. This brings the cost down to Apple's discounted rate of $29.

Apple says the refund will be issued through an electronic funds transfer or as credit on the card that paid for the battery replacement. Customers who are eligible for the refund should hear from Apple through email between May 23 and July 27 on how to obtain the credit.