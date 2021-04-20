Apple adds paid podcast subscriptions to redesigned podcast app

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

Apple added paid podcast subscriptions within its dedicated podcast app, which it has also redesigned with new image-forward pages for every show and episode and with channels to help discover new things to listen to, the company said Tuesday. The news came at Apple's event expected to reveal updates to its iPad tablets and iMac computers.

The podcast subscription option "enables you to unlock new content as well as additional benefits like ad free listening, early access and much more -- so now you can help your favorite podcasters build their business and fuel their creativity," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

Apple podcast subscriptions will launch in 170 regions and countries in May.

For years, Apple dominated podcasts, even down to the name of the format -- it derived from Apple's iPod. But in recent years, Apple has largely neglected taking epochal leaps in its role in podcasting, even in the midst of a surge of interest in nonmusical audio in the last few years. Nearly a decade has passed since Apple divorced podcasts from its iTunes software into its standalone app, perhaps its last major change until now.

In the meantime, a surge of interest in podcasts has propelled new competitors, especially streaming service Spotify, to swarm onto Apple's podcast turf. Spotify's pursuit of becoming a top destination for non-music audio like podcasts has helped boost it to more than 345 million listeners globally.

Tuesday's event, widely expected to update Apple's iPad and iMac lineup, was also expected to announce a free software update to its mobile iOS operating system that'll introduce new emoji and an option to unlock your phone with your Apple Watch, making it easier to access your phone while wearing a mask.

The new software is expected to include major privacy changes to the iPad and iPhone software including App Tracking Transparency, which Apple says will force companies and developers to be clear about how they're collecting user data and whether it's being used for advertising. Companies will also have to ask for permission from users to more closely track them.