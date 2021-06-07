WWDC 2021 Jeff Bezos will go to space Loki on Disney Plus Paul vs. Mayweather results Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome baby girl Stimulus check update

Apple overhauls notifications with summaries and focus tools

Apple made the announcement at its annual WWDC event.

Apple on Monday overhauled its notifications system for iPhones to help people deal with the flood of alerts on their phones. 

One new feature called Notification Summary lets people schedule when notifications are delivered, like in the morning or evening, so they can prioritize which ones are most important.

Another tool called Focus allows people to set their phones to help them concentrate on certain things. For example, if someone is at work, they can choose to only be notified by coworkers for apps like mail, calendar, or the collaboration app Slack.  

Apple made the announcement at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, held virtually amid the pandemic, where the company was also expected to unveil updates to its iOS mobile software for iPhones, its WatchOS platform for Apple Watches, and a new MacBook Pro.

