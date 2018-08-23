CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Apple orders drama series based on Isaac Asimov's Foundation

Asimov's novel deals with preserving knowledge during an oncoming dark age.

New Apple Shinjuku Store Preview In Tokyo

 Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Apple has ordered an original drama series based on science fiction writer Isaac Asimov's novel Foundation.  

The series comes from Skydance Television, which is responsible for other shows, such as Netflix's Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon

Foundation, published in 1951, was the first of a series. The premise dealt with preserving knowledge during an oncoming dark age. 

Next Article: Are we alone? Tiny spacecraft will head to Alpha Centauri to find out