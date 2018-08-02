Getty

Apple must pay Canadian patent licensing company WiLan Inc $145.1 million in damages for patent infringement, a California jury ruled Wednesday.

The jury said that some iPhone models of infringed two WiLan wireless communications technology patents, according to Reuters.

One of those is for a "method and apparatus for bandwidth request protocols in a wireless communication system" and the other is for "adaptive call admission control for use in a wireless communication system," 9to5Mac reports.

Apple rejected infringement claims in pre-trial filings, and reportedly plans to appeal the verdict.

This is second time the companies have met in court -- Apple was found not guilty of infringing on other WiLan wireless networking technology patents in October 2013, 9to5Mac notes.

Neither Apple nor WiLan immediately responded to requests for comment.

Apple settled a long-running patent dispute with Samsung last June in a case that went all the way to the Supreme Court.