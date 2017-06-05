Before CEO Tim Cook came on stage for the keynote speech to launch this year's Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple played a video that imagined what might happen to the world if we no longer had apps.

The video opens with a woman walking with a man down a hallway, and it quickly becomes clear she is giving a tour to a man who is working his first day at Apple headquarters. She leads him to a room with a sign that says "App Store servers" -- where there are several floor to ceiling servers and one desk -- explaining that it's the only place for him while the company organizes its move to Apple's new offices.

As he starts to unpack a box of personal items to decorate his new work space, he puts in some earbuds to listen to music, then pulls out a fountain that will need to be plugged in. Ducking under his desk, he sees multiple electrical outlets -- all of them full -- so he pulls one of the plugs out to make room, not realizing he has just shut off power to all of the servers. From there, we watch as people start losing access to their apps, which turns into a snowball effect of society falling apart and plunging into an unlikely "appocalypse."

The lighthearted video kicked off WWDC where Apple invites developers to exchange ideas with its engineers for one week every year.