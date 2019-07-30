Apple designs in-store augmented reality art sessions

Apple

Apple has designed a new augmented reality experience at Apple Stores around the globe. It's called [AR]T, and through it, participants will be able to experience AR pieces from contemporary artists in the store and out and about in select cities. People can also learn how to make their own AR experience at in-store classes.

Featured artists include Nick Cave, Cao Fei, John Giorno, Carsten Höller, Pililotti Rist, Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg. Some of the art can be experienced in an Apple Store via AR. The [AR]T Walk will consist of AR installations placed as visual layers atop San Francisco, New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris and Tokyo.

Apple Stores will also have hands-on sessions called [AR]T Lab. Participants will learn how to make their own AR experience using Swift Playgrounds in a free 90-minute class.

"We hope attendees are inspired by the incredible AR creations in the [AR]T Walk and in-store installation, and we can't wait to see what our visitors learn to create in the [AR]T Lab," Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People, said in a statement Tuesday.

The [AR]T sessions start on Aug. 10. Those who want to attend will need to register on Apple's Today page.