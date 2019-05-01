Apple opening store in DC's Carnegie Library on May 11

Apple

Apple is opening a new retail space in Washington, DC's historic Carnegie Library. The store is set to open May 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Apple will share the library with the DC History Center.

"[W]e are reimagining Apple Carnegie Library as a brand-new space to learn," Apple said in a release. "Where everyone is welcome to come and discover all kinds of creativity, connect with new ideas, and share their stories."

Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted about the opening of Apple Carnegie Library, saying "it's an honor to continue the legacy of this beautiful building as a place where people seek knowledge and a sense of community."

Thrilled to share the news about our new home in Washington, D.C. — Apple Carnegie Library, opening May 11. It’s an honor to continue the legacy of this beautiful building as a place where people seek knowledge and a sense of community. pic.twitter.com/xI3Hi08y7m — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 1, 2019

In addition, Apple is launching a StoryMakers Festival this summer to celebrate the store opening. The company will host 40 creators at the new Carnegie space May 18 through June 29. The sessions include guests like Kevin Coval, a hip-hop poet, activist and educator; Lisa Park, an installation and performance artist who's worked with heart-rate sensors; and Nigel Barker, a fashion photographer and TV personality engaged in various humanitarian efforts.