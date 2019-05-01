Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry Leer en español

Apple opening store in DC's Carnegie Library on May 11

The company says it's "reimagining Apple Carnegie Library as a brand-new space to learn."

Carnegie

Carnegie Apple store in Washington, DC.

 Apple

Apple is opening a new retail space in Washington, DC's historic Carnegie Library. The store is set to open May 11 at 10 a.m. ET.  Apple will share the library with the DC History Center.

"[W]e are reimagining Apple Carnegie Library as a brand-new space to learn," Apple said in a release. "Where everyone is welcome to come and discover all kinds of creativity, connect with new ideas, and share their stories."

Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted about the opening of Apple Carnegie Library, saying "it's an honor to continue the legacy of this beautiful building as a place where people seek knowledge and a sense of community."

In addition, Apple is launching a StoryMakers Festival this summer to celebrate the store opening. The company will host 40 creators at the new Carnegie space May 18 through June 29. The sessions include guests like Kevin Coval, a hip-hop poet, activist and educator; Lisa Park, an installation and performance artist who's worked with heart-rate sensors; and Nigel Barker, a fashion photographer and TV personality engaged in various humanitarian efforts.  

Facebook wants to show good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.

Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.

Apple

Next Article: Facebook's Oculus Quest heralds VR's next gen, but will we buy in?