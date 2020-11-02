After the iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6, HomePod Mini and iPhone 12, Apple's got "one more thing" to show us.
The tech giant announced a new online-only event planned for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The company's expected to announced its next-generation Mac computers, powered for the first time by the company's own Apple Silicon chips.
Apple online-only event announced for Nov. 10, Apple Silicon Macs expected
