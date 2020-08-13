Apple One will bundle subscriptions to Apple TV Plus, Music, Arcade, more, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple is preparing to launch subscription bundles that bring together its digital services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The bundles, dubbed "Apple One," could debut as early as October and will let people subscribe to multiple services at a single monthly price, according to Bloomberg.

There will reportedly be different tiers of bundles, with the base package bringing together Apple Music and Apple TV Plus. More expensive options will work in services like Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and iCloud storage, according to Bloomberg. Apple may introduce the subscription bundles alongside its next lineup of iPhones, which are expected this fall.

Read more: iPhone 12 rumors: Apple might not launch its next phone until October

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The iPhone maker appears to have been working on bringing its services together in subscription bundles since at least last year. Previous reports suggested Apple would launch a bundle that includes Apple News Plus, Apple Music and Apple TV Plus in 2020. The move could help encourage more people to subscribe to Apple's services, boosting the iPhone maker's services revenue.

The company is also reportedly working on a new subscription service for virtual fitness classes that people can access on an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. The workout package would be included in the higher-end bundles and add in fitness classes offered by companies including Peloton and Nike, according to Bloomberg.