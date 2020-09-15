Apple One, new iPad Air and Apple Watch 6 and SE: Everything Apple just announced

The Apple Store went down this morning, heralding another Apple launch day. The company's virtual event has just started, and while we don't expect the iPhone 12 to be announced, Tim Cook started out by telling us that the Apple Watch and new additions to the iPad family of tablets would be the highlights -- and we got an Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, a redesigned iPad Air debuting the A14 Bionic chip and a new iPad (8th gen).
Read: Here's how to install iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 when it's available tomorrow and how to prep your device now.
The rumored Apple One bundle of Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus, iCloud, Apple Music and other services became a reality starting at $15 a month, including the new Fitness Plus service. But the Apple One bundle's real killer app is its least sexy service.
We didn't expect the iPhone 12, and while Apple confirmed that the new iPhone will be available "a few weeks later" than its usual mid-September launch, our educated guess for the iPhone 12 event date is that it will be either Oct. 13 or 14. The updated versions of Apple's operating systems -- iPadOS 14, iOS 14, WatchOS 7 and TVOS 14 -- are all coming Wednesday, though.
Apple iPad (8th-gen) and iPad Air
It's been 10 years since the iPad launched. Wow. The latest generation gets a power update to the A12 Bionic processor. It still starts at $329, preorders start today (Tuesday) and it ships Friday.
The new iPad Air comes in colors like the rainbow, incorporates a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and receives long-awaited updates, like Touch ID via the power button. It jumps to the new 5nm A14 Bionic chip with six cores and a four-core GPU. It will ship in October starting at $599.
Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE
Apple recapped the updates to WatchOS 7 that were announced at WWDC. New colors and finishes, an always-on display and expanded health measurements, including blood oxygen saturation, or Sv02. It incorporates a new, customized A13-based processor that's faster. A new band design is a single, stretchy loop. Apple also added a new Family Setup option that doesn't require pairing with an iPhone and expanded parental controls.
The Apple Watch SE has a bigger display and a (relatively) more affordable $279 starting price. The Watch Series 3 stays in the lineup at its current price.
You can order them both today, Tuesday, with availability starting Friday.
