Apple officially kicks Fortnite off the iPhone and iPad, banning Epic's developer account

Apple's battle with Fortnite's developer just got a little more epic. Apple ratcheted up pressure on Epic Games Friday, banning the company's developer account, effectively cutting it off from updating its Fortnite game on iPhones and iPads.

Apple and Epic are locked in a battle over money and power, and who gets to have them. Apple charges commissions of up to 30% from digital items bought through apps on its platform, including the silly clothes and popular dances Fortnite players buy for their characters that contribute to the billions of dollars the game's pulled in so far. Epic, which makes the popular online last-man-standing battle game, circumvented Apple's rules on Aug. 13 when it turned on hidden code within Fortnite to allow players to send direct payments to Epic.

Apple retaliated by kicking Fortnite off the app store. Epic retaliated with a lawsuit and public relations campaign against Apple, including a #FreeFortnite game tournament and a video mocking the company's iconic "1984" Macintosh Computer commercial.

A California judge overseeing the case between the two companies declined to stop Apple from banning Epic's account from its app store. Apple had said in court proceedings, and in public statements earlier, that it is willing to reinstate Epic's account if the company removes the changes from Fortnite while the two companies debate it at trial.

"The court recommended that Epic comply with the App Store guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they've followed for the past decade until they created this situation. Epic has refused," the company said, adding that Epic "repeatedly" submitted updates that still violated its guidelines. "We hope that we can work together again in the future, but unfortunately that is not possible today."

Epic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A similar but less public dynamic is playing out between Epic and Google, though the Fortnite maker's lawsuit in that case hasn't yet held its first hearing.