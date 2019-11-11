Apple offers Veterans Day salute with homepage banner

Apple celebrated Veterans Day on its homepage Monday, as America paid tribute to those who've served in its military.
"Here's to the brave ones. We're proud to honor America's veterans and service members this Veterans Day and every day," the banner on the Cupertino, California, company's site reads, with a reminder about its 10% discount for vets.
It's also a reference to Apple's "Think Different" ad campaign from 1997, which opened with the line, "Here's to the crazy ones."
Earlier this month, Apple announced that vets can now check their health records on iPhones, through a partnership with the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
