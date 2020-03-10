CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple reportedly offers retail workers unlimited sick leave for coronavirus symptoms

It follows CEO Tim Cook giving employees permission to work from home.

Workers at Apple Stores aren't required to submit a doctor's note if they experience coronavirus symptoms, a report said.

Days after the coronavirus outbreak prompted Apple CEO Tim Cook to let his employees work from home, 9to5Mac reported that the company's retail and hourly workers are getting unlimited sick leave if they experience the pneumonia symptoms linked to the disease.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

