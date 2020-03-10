Days after the coronavirus outbreak prompted Apple CEO Tim Cook to let his employees work from home, 9to5Mac reported that the company's retail and hourly workers are getting unlimited sick leave if they experience the pneumonia symptoms linked to the disease.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Apple reportedly offers retail workers unlimited sick leave for coronavirus symptoms
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.