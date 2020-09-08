Apple offers a peek inside its 'floating' Marina Bay Sands store

Apple

Apple on Monday offered a peek inside its "most ambitious" retail project yet. The Apple Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore is a large sphere that appears to be floating on water. It has an all-glass dome that offers an uninterrupted 360-degree views of the city, Apple said.

The store will also feature an underwater boardroom where developers and other people interested in training or advice can meet with Apple team members, the company said.

"We couldn't be more excited to open the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, building on our commitment to this special place that began more than 40 years ago," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail and people, said in a release.

Apple's newest store in Singapore, its third in the country, started getting some attention last month while still under wraps. The new store is completely surrounded by water, making it appear to float.

The store will open this Thursday, though by appointment only due to the coronavirus pandemic.