Apple offering free classes at all 495 of its stores

Apple

Turns out Apple isn't too cool for school.

The company said Tuesday it would launch educational sessions globally with seminars called "Today at Apple." The free program will be open to the public and include more than 60 different classes on topics such as art, design, coding and photography.

The sessions will kick off worldwide in May at all 495 Apple's stores. The company is introducing "Creative Pros," the teaching equivalent of the store's "Geniuses" that help with technical issues. The Creative Pros will also have 90-minute studio hours -- like a professor's office hours. People can bring in their personal projects for Apple staffers to glance over also.

"We think it will be a fun and enlightening experience for everyone who joins," Apple senior vice president of retail Angela Ahrendts said in a statement.

Since all the classes are at an Apple Store, they're also focused on Apple products. It includes "How To" sessions on taking photographs with your iPhone, or learning how to code in Swift, Apple's programming language. Apple is also offering courses on Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X for audio and video editing.

The new classes come as a part of the Apple Store's redesign, which Ahrendts spearheaded.

"I've told the teams, 'I'll know we've done a really, really great job if the next generation, if Gen Z says, "Meet me at Apple,'" she said in an interview with "CBS This Morning."

Teachers are encouraged to stop by on "Teacher Tuesdays," while families can come in on weekends for "Kids Hours."