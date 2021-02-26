Apple now shows repairability scores for iPhones, MacBooks in France

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple has started showing a repairability score for its iPhones and MacBook laptops in its online store in France. The information, spotted earlier by MacGeneration, is required under new French regulations that came into force at the start of the year.

France is requiring companies that make some electronics and household appliances to let consumers know how repairable their products are. Companies determine their own scores for devices based on a repairability index that looks at five criteria: ease of repairability, price of spare parts, availability of spare parts, availability of repair documentation, and a final category that varies depending on the type of device. It's part of a broader push in the country that aims to cut down on waste and preserve the climate.

Apple's iPhone 12 lineup, including the Mini, Pro and Pro Max, all scored a 6 out of 10 on the repairability index. Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro, with the company's M1 chip, got a 5.6 out of 10.

Since the scores are required by French law, it seems unlikely that Apple will start showing similar repairability information in the US. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.