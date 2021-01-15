Apple now has a prototype foldable iPhone display, report says

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Apple has reportedly already begun developing a foldable iPhone, Bloomberg reported Friday. So far, the tech giant has only worked on a prototype display with no set plans for a launch date, the report said citing unnamed sources.

The prototype foldable screen has an invisible hinge, Bloomberg said. An Apple patent for a foldable iPhone first appeared almost a year ago, but Apple has yet to announce any plans.

For the 2021 iPhones, Apple is only planning minor changes, according to the report, but could include an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.