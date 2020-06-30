CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple nixes some future Arcade games to drive subscribers, report says

Apple is looking for games that better hook players, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Apple might be taking its gaming service in a new direction.

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple might be changing up its playbook around Apple Arcade, the company's $4.99 a month gaming subscription service. The tech company is ending contracts for some games that are still in development, as it looks for titles that will better retain subscribers, according to a Tuesday report from Bloomberg. 

An Apple Arcade creative producer told some developers that their upcoming games lacked the level of "engagement" sought by Apple, according to unnamed sources in Bloomberg's report. The sources said Apple is working to make sure players stay after the free trial, and want games that keep users interested.  

CNET reached out to Apple Arcade representatives, and we'll update when we hear back. 

It's been almost a year since Apple released tossed its hat into the gaming subscription arena with the release of Apple Arcade. To date, the game subscription service has over 120 new and exclusive games to play across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV. Some of the breakout games on the service include The Enchanted WorldWhere Cards Fall and Shinsekai: Into the Depths

