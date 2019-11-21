Apple nixes customer reviews in online store

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple has quietly pulled customer reviews from its online store, AppleInsider earlier reported on Thursday. It's not clear why the iPhone giant removed the section, but it seemingly happened over the weekend.

Archives on the Wayback Machine show the Ratings and Reviews section disappeared sometime between Nov. 16 and 17, AppleInsider notes.

A tipster who reached out to AppleInsider noted the reviews section had disappeared from Apple's online stores in the US, UK and Australia. It's not clear if the section will return or if customers will have an alternate way to leave feedback on products on the site.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.