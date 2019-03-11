Apple's next event is on March 25, teasing a 'show time' announcement

Apple

Apple is throwing its next product event on March 25th, the company announced in an invite Monday.

The event is going to be held in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, with the only other descriptor from the invite being "It's show time."

An interesting hint about this invite is that it counts down from "Four to two" similar to what can be seen at the top of some films. Apple has been heavily rumored to be launching a streaming service, and it's possible the March 25 event will lead to its reveal.

A streaming service has been speculated for some time, especially due to a string of content deals Apple has made in order to create shows. Some of these shows, such as Carpool Karaoke, have already been available through Apple Music. Others that aren't yet available appear to be coming from deals Apple has made with stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg.

There are also rumblings that Apple is set to reveal a news service at the March 25 event, which would also line up with Apple's acquisition of news subscription aggregator Texture.

Apple throwing itself into the streaming service business would make it the latest company to create a Netflix competitor, which includes Disney's upcoming Disney+ service, Amazon's continued expansion of its Prime Video service, the DC Universe service that launched last year, the Star Trek-filled CBS All Access (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company), an upcoming Criterion Collection film service from WarnerMedia and many others.

First published March 11, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Update 12:55 p.m. PT: Adds more context.

