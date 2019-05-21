Apple News Plus subscribers can now follow publications directly from the News Plus catalog, thanks to the release last week of iOS 12.3 update and MacOS 10.14.5, Apple said Tuesday.
If you follow a title, new issues will be automatically downloaded to your device and available offline. You can also manually download individual issues in each title's channel.
"We've heard a lot of great feedback from the hundreds of publishers available in Apple News+. The latest updates to Apple News+ aim to best showcase their incredible journalism and put the most trusted news sources at readers' fingertips," Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, said in a press release.
Cue said most Apple News Plus readers visit the News app almost daily.
Apple News Plus, Apple's new on-demand news service, debuted in March. Subscribing readers can view their favorite titles with exclusive features like live covers, special issues and custom feature stories.
