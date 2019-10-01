Apple News Plus rolls out to UK, Australia with new publications

Apple

Apple News Plus rolled out in the UK and Australia Monday, nearly seven months after its US and Canada launch. As you'd expect, the selection on the subscription service, which costs $10-a-month in the US and gives you unlimited access to more than 300 magazines and newspapers in the iPhone, iPad and Mac, has been tweaked for local markets.

In addition to US publications like The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, National Geographic and Rolling Stone, the £10-a-month UK version gets you access to The Times, The Sunday Times, Cosmopolitan UK, Elle UK, Esquire UK,, Empire, Hello!, and Grazia, among others.

The AU$15-a-month version offers The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Advertiser, Australian Women's Health, Australian Men's Health and Australian Geographic, along with the US ones.

If you're curious, you can sign up for a month's free trial and cancel if you decide it isn't for you. This probably helped Apple pull in more than 200,000 subscribers within two days of the service's launch.

Apple added the ability to follow your favorite titles in May, so new issues will be automatically downloaded to your device and available offline

Before the service's launch, some publishers were reportedly hesitant about participating because Apple planned to keep half the subscription revenue -- The New York Times and The Washington Post ultimately opted out.

