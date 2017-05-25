LinkedIn

On June 2, 2017, Lauren Kern will be joining Apple as the editor-in-chief of Apple News, the company announced today.

Apple released Apple News as a mobile app and news aggregator in September 2015 as part of iOS 9. Since that time, the service has become a wildly popular feature for iOS users.

The addition of Kern is an exciting move, especially in light of the criticism of Facebook received for its "trending topics" section.

Kern is currently the executive editor of New York Magazine, a role she's held since 2014.

Apple confirmed the hire but declined to share any other details.