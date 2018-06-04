Apple News adds browse tab, brings news to Stocks

James Martin/CNET

Apple is adding a new browse tab and sidebar to its Apple News curation of articles, the company said Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California.

Also Monday, Apple said it's integrating Apple News into its Stocks app, so you can see market-moving news next to the reaction in a company's shares, according to Susan Prescott, the company's vice president of product marketing.

The sidebar and browse tab are part of user-interface upgrades to News to make it easier to find stories from favorite outlets as well as new topics and channels.

WWDC is known as the event where Apple details the newest software that will hit its devices later in the year. It comes as software and services become even more important to Apple. The company still sells millions of iPhones every quarter, but sales aren't rising as much as they used to. With people holding onto their devices for longer, convincing consumers to sign up for services that get them paying monthly has grown more crucial for Apple. The gadget-giant has emphasized augmented reality, mobile payments, streaming music and other areas as key focuses over the past couple of years.

