iPhone 12's four models compared: Differences between iPhone 12, Pro, Pro Max and Mini

After a month-long delay due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Apple finally announced its latest family of iPhones during a virtual online event Tuesday. They include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro, and all feature 5G connectivity, a magnetic backing branded as MagSafe that can attach to a number of accessories and a new ceramic display that promises to be more durable.

With so many devices, it can get a little confusing about what makes these handsets different from each other. In general, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are the two most affordable phones in the lineup and have dual rear cameras. The two Pro models are the highest-end and priciest iPhones. In addition to a third telephoto camera, they also have a LiDar scanner for modeling and object detection. (Here's how and when to preorder all four iPhone 12 models at different prices.)

For a full rundown on the iPhone 12, take a look at the chart below, where you can see their specs side-by-side. And for more information on all of the iPhone news today, check out CNET's full coverage of Apple's event.