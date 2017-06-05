iMacs are getting an internal upgrade boosting processing power and display quality.

They'll include a 7th generation Intel core processor known as Kaby Lake at up to 4.2 GHz with up to 4.5 GHz, Apple said Monday at WWDC in San Jose.

Apple showed off the line: 21.5-inch iMacs start at $1099. There's also a 21.5-inch iMac Retina with a 4K display starting at $1299. Then there's the iMac Retina 27-inch with a 5K display starting at $1799. The 21.5-inch iMac will have up to 32GB in memory, and the 27-inch will go up to 64 GB. Both will get two USB-C connectors with Thunderbolt 3. All 27 inch, as well as the higher-end 21.5 inch iMacs will have a Fusion Drive. Plus, options for SSD storage will run up to 50 percent faster.

John Ternus, VP of hardware engineering, said the new iMac displays will be 43 percent brighter at 500 nits and be capable of showing one billion colors.

"We're investing heavily in graphics software tech. We're also investing in graphics hardware," Ternus said.

Intel Iris Plus Graphics for entry-level iMacs means performance will be up to 80 percent faster than the previous generation.

These new, more powerful iMacs represent Apple making good on a vow to introduce PCs that cater to the professional market.

The rest of the Mac line will also be getting the Kaby Lake processor up to1.3 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz.

While PC sales, including notebooks, have been on the decline, Apple shipped about 3.4 million Macs in the first quarter of the year, which made for a 15.4 percent increase from the previous year, according to a May report from TrendForce. TrendForce also expects this update to the MacBook could result in 10 percent growth from the previous quarter for MacBook shipments. Apple's computer line still accounts for about 10 percent to 15 percent of its quarterly sales.

These iMacs and MacBooks are available in Apple Stores starting June 7, and available to order online Monday.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.

Shara Tibken contributed to this story.