Apple's new AirPods work with Siri and Wireless Charging Case

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple announced its second generation AirPods early Wednesday, revealing that they'd be compatible with Siri and its Wireless Charging Case.

You can order them with or without the charging case from $159 on its online store now, and they'll hit Apple Stores early next week.

"The world's best wireless headphones just got even better with the new AirPods. They are powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free 'Hey Siri' and the convenience of a new wireless battery case," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing.